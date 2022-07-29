UrduPoint.com

Two Petrol Pumps Fined

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Two petrol pumps fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Two petrol pumps were fined for overcharging and low measuring, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Piplan Sajid Muneer Kalyar, along with a civil defence team, checked various petrol pumps and imposed Rs 130,000 fine on owners of Hafiz filing station and Classic Star petroleum for low measuring and overcharging.

The AC Piplan warned that strict action would be taken against the owners of petrol pumps who were overcharging.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Piplan

Recent Stories

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for ..

Traders deliberating to shut their businesses for sometime: Motiwala

1 hour ago
 Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of ..

Govt delegation meets ECP, demands announcement of PTI's foreign funding case

1 hour ago
 PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

PCB confirms Imran, Munro as Pakistan Junior League team mentors

3 hours ago
 Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

Fuel prices may go up again due to IMF's condition

3 hours ago
 RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed ..

RUDA, CBD game changer projects, must be completed on Time: Imran Khan

5 hours ago
 FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles o ..

FM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to principles of SCO

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.