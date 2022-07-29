Two petrol pumps fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Two petrol pumps were fined for overcharging and low measuring, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Piplan Sajid Muneer Kalyar, along with a civil defence team, checked various petrol pumps and imposed Rs 130,000 fine on owners of Hafiz filing station and Classic Star petroleum for low measuring and overcharging.

The AC Piplan warned that strict action would be taken against the owners of petrol pumps who were overcharging.