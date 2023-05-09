- Home
Two Petrol Pumps Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Sillanwali Shiza Rehman imposed Rs 50,000 fine on two petrol pumps here on Tuesday.
According to the official sources, the AC inspected various petrol pumps and checkedrates and measuring quality besides imposing the fine on two petrol pumps.
