Two petrol pumps fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Two petrol pumps were fined and two fuel agencies sealed over violation

in Shahpur tehsil here on Thursday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked

petrol pumps and fuel agencies in Shahpur areas and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on

Arooj petroleum and Rs 15,000 on Shrazi Petroleum over a faulty gauge.

Meanwhile, she also sealed two fuel agencies established in Shahpur Saddar.