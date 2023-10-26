Two Petrol Pumps Fined
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Two petrol pumps were fined and two fuel agencies sealed over violation
in Shahpur tehsil here on Thursday.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked
petrol pumps and fuel agencies in Shahpur areas and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on
Arooj petroleum and Rs 15,000 on Shrazi Petroleum over a faulty gauge.
Meanwhile, she also sealed two fuel agencies established in Shahpur Saddar.