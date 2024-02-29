Two Petrol Pumps Fined
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Two petrol pumps were fined and two fuel agencies sealed over violation of the laws in Shahpur tehsil, here on Thursday.
According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked petrol pumps and fuel agencies in her areas and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Awan Petroleum and Rs 25,000 on Amir Petroleum over faulty gauge.
She also imposed Rs 20,000 fine over profiteering and encroachment in Jhawarian.
Recent Stories
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Training on first aid, fire safety held for students, staff5 minutes ago
-
Matric annual exams to start on Mar 1; RBISE finalizes all arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers ahead of Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
Khyber district completes preparations for polio Campaign5 minutes ago
-
Cardiology institute DG Khan great blessing for the region, says Commissioner5 minutes ago
-
15 'criminals' arrested5 minutes ago
-
Rs 42m being spent on construction of new E- registration office6 minutes ago
-
CTD obtains convictions for 9 terror suspects6 minutes ago
-
Resolving citizens’ complaints promptly priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO16 minutes ago
-
Brothers arrested in blind murder case25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Handball League from March 125 minutes ago
-
Women entrepreneur's exhibition on March 135 minutes ago