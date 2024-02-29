Open Menu

Two Petrol Pumps Fined

Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Two petrol pumps were fined and two fuel agencies sealed over violation of the laws in Shahpur tehsil, here on Thursday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked petrol pumps and fuel agencies in her areas and imposed Rs 25,000 fine on Awan Petroleum and Rs 25,000 on Amir Petroleum over faulty gauge.

She also imposed Rs 20,000 fine over profiteering and encroachment in Jhawarian.

