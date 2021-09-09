Two petrol pumps, five shops sealed over SoP violations

District administration has sealed two petrol pumps for offering petrol to unvaccinated citizens and five shops over other violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoPs) during a crackdown launched here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :District administration has sealed two petrol pumps for offering petrol to unvaccinated citizens and five shops over other violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoPs) during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Adnan Badar conducted raids at various locations of the city to check implementation of corona SoPs. The officer sealed two petrol pumps for offering petrol to unvaccinated citizens while four shops and a godown were also sealed over violations.

The officer also imposed fine of Rs 35,000 on various other violators.

Meanwhile, the price control magistrates of the city checked dozens of markets during the ongoing week and imposed fine of Rs 1.5 million while registered FIRs against 38 shopkeepers over profiteering.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Adnan Badar said that zero tolerance policy was being adopted against SoPs violators and profiteers as per directives of the provincial government. He said that the performance of price control magistrates was being monitored strictly to ensure proper checking of prices of commodities.