Two petrol pumps sealed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed two petrol pumps over less measuring here on Wednesday.

A special team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf inspected petrol pumps in Township and sealed a petrol pump over low fuel gauge.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Asif Hussain sealed a petrol pump at Bhekewal Morr.

The district officers carried out inspections of various petrol pumps in the city after complaints regarding less measuring.

On special directives of Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha, the city administrationhad also launched a crackdown on illegal petrol pumps.