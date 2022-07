SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The tehsil administration sealed two petrol pumps over less measuring here on Sunday.

According to the official sources, a special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sajid Munir Kalyar inspected various petrol pumps in Piplan and sealed Aslam petrol pump and Saleem petrol pump over low fuel gauge.