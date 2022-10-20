Two petrol pumps sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed two petrol pumps over profiteering.

According to the spokesperson here on Thursday,in line with special directives of Punjab Government, Assistant Commissioner Bhulwal Usman Ghani inspected various petrol pumps and sealed two petrol pumps for selling petrol on high rates.

The AC also imposed fine of Rs 20,000 to 20 shops for not displaying rate lists at their shops.