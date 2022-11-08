Two petrol pumps sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A team of the Civil Defense sealed two illegal petrol outlets and got registered cases against their owners during a crackdown here on Tuesday.

The team led by Civil Defense Officer Saira Rafique took action on Hayyat and Water Supply Roads where Muhammad Khan and Abdullah were selling petrol illegally.

The crackdown on illegal petrol pumps and LPG refilling shops would continueon daily basis, she added.