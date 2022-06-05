Two petrol pumps sealed after creating artificial shortage

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Sharif District Administration launched a Comprehensive crackdown against those petrol pumps who were selling Petrol against control rates and were creating artificial shortage of it .

According to official sources, special task team under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner raided at Chak No .222 EB and Chak No.421 EB at Saleem petrol pump and Wasiq Petrolium and claimed to seal these two pumps after found them involved in selling petrol on high rates and in black as well.

Separate cases were filled against owners of the pumps.

Further probe was underway.