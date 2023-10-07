Two Petrol pumps sealed during action against profiteering, faulty gauges

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The district administration has sealed two petrol pumps, and different others were fined during action against profiteering and irregularities in gauge here on Chashma Road, Tehsil Paharpur.

The district administration took action after receiving public complaints against the petrol pumps involved in overcharging.

Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Aneeq Anwar, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, inspected various petrol pumps on Chashma Road.

During the inspection, the AC checked the prices, gauges, and cleanliness situation at the petrol pumps. He sealed two filling stations over a charge of faulty gauges, while heavy fines were imposed on others for overcharging.

The assistant commissioner said the officers of the district administration would continue their operations, and strict action would be taken against the pumps that do not meet the standards and sell gasoline at higher prices.

He warned that the petrol pumps that were found to manipulate the price of gasoline or scales would not only be sealed and heavily fined, but legal action would also be taken against them. The licenses for such petrol pumps would also be cancelled, he added.

He also appealed to the citizens to identify the petrol pumps selling petrol at high rates and low gauge so that they could be held accountable.

APP/akt