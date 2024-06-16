Two Petrol Pumps Sealed During Action Against Profiteering, Faulty Gauges
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The district administration has sealed two petrol pumps during action against profiteering and irregularities in gauge here in Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan.
Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, inspected various petrol pumps on Bypass Road, Multan Road, Circular Road and Bannu Road.
During the inspection, the AC checked the prices, gauges and cleanliness situation at the petrol pumps. He sealed two filling stations over a charge of faulty gauges and overcharging.
The assistant commissioner said the officers of the district administration would continue their operations, and strict action would be taken against the pumps that do not meet the standards and sell petrol at higher prices.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
23 passenger vehicles impounded, 67 fined5 minutes ago
-
Unannounced power outages disrupt daily life in Peshawar5 minutes ago
-
One died as vehicle plunges into ravine on Babusar Top5 minutes ago
-
IIU invites applications for enrollment in summer Arabic language courses5 minutes ago
-
Most wanted terrorist killed in operation6 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist dies after hit by bus26 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifters held with 11 motorcycles26 minutes ago
-
Minister visits cattle markets in tehsil Haripur26 minutes ago
-
8 accused held, narcotics recovered35 minutes ago
-
Butchers demand high fee for slaughter in Bahawalpur35 minutes ago
-
Boy killed in road accident36 minutes ago
-
12 Livestock markets established in Abbottabad for Eid-ul-Azha36 minutes ago