Open Menu

Two Petrol Pumps Sealed During Action Against Profiteering, Faulty Gauges

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Two Petrol pumps sealed during action against profiteering, faulty gauges

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The district administration has sealed two petrol pumps during action against profiteering and irregularities in gauge here in Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, inspected various petrol pumps on Bypass Road, Multan Road, Circular Road and Bannu Road.

During the inspection, the AC checked the prices, gauges and cleanliness situation at the petrol pumps. He sealed two filling stations over a charge of faulty gauges and overcharging.

The assistant commissioner said the officers of the district administration would continue their operations, and strict action would be taken against the pumps that do not meet the standards and sell petrol at higher prices.

Related Topics

Multan Bannu Petrol Road Dera Ismail Khan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

8 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

18 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

18 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

18 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

18 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

18 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

18 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

18 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

18 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

18 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan