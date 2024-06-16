Two Petrol pumps sealed during action against profiteering, faulty gauges

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) The district administration has sealed two petrol pumps during action against profiteering and irregularities in gauge here in Tehsil Dera Ismail Khan.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi, following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, inspected various petrol pumps on Bypass Road, Multan Road, Circular Road and Bannu Road.

During the inspection, the AC checked the prices, gauges and cleanliness situation at the petrol pumps. He sealed two filling stations over a charge of faulty gauges and overcharging.

The assistant commissioner said the officers of the district administration would continue their operations, and strict action would be taken against the pumps that do not meet the standards and sell petrol at higher prices.