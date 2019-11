The district administration sealed two illegal petrol pumps in the city and booked 91 people for selling petrol illegally here on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration sealed two illegal petrol pumps in the city and booked 91 people for selling petrol illegally here on Wednesday.

The official sources said the civil defense launched a crackdown on DC Ishfaq Ahmad Chaudhary's directions. The DC issued orders to expand operation in far flung areas and warned shopkeepers to close sale of petrol.