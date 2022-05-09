Two petrol pumps sealed on charge of hoarding

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :District administration sealed two petrol pumps after creating artificial shortage of oil and were involved in hoarding near 127/10-R in sadar police limits on Monday.

According to official sources, as per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Suleman khan the assistant commissioner Iqra Mustafa and price control magistrates launched crackdown against violators of petrol prices , hoarders and sealed two petrol pumps for selling petrol on high rates and were found involve in hoarding of oil .

The administration sealed Sarwer petrol pump and Nadeem petrol pump on the spot.The officials said on that occasion that these petrol pumps were selling the petrol to masses on high rates and were breaking the law .

Cases were filed against the owners under price control act.