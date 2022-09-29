Two petrol pumps sealed, owners arrested over tempering measuring gauge

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :The team of district administration here on Thursday conducted raids at renowned Ganj Road and Canal Road, Gulbahar and sealed two petrol pumps over tempering measuring gauge and arrested the managers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan, the raiding team led by Assistant Commissioner Syeda Zainab Naqvi accompanied by Inspector KP Labor Department inspected the filling system of both the petrol pumps.

Speaking on the occasion, Syeda Zainab Naqvi directed the owners of petrol pumps to avoid tampering with measuring gauge and warned cancellation of licenses if orders of district administration were not followed.