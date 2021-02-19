UrduPoint.com
Two Petrol Pumps Sealed, Owners Caught

Sumaira FH 32 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Two petrol pumps sealed, owners caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Civil Defence teams here sealed two illegal petrol pumps, caught the owners and confiscated 12 illegal pump units.

The operation was carried out in the supervision of Civil Defence Officer, Fatima Khan at Pak Gate, Muzaffarabad and Shaheen market areas.

The teams confiscated 12 illegal petrol pump units and caught owners Ijaz, Nazeer and Altaf. Cases were lodged against the accused at Shamsabad and Muzaffarabad police stations.

Owners of some other petrol pumps escaped on seeing the Civic Defence teams, informed official sources.

More Stories From Pakistan

