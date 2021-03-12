Two pharmacies for patients inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Two pharmacies have been inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital for providing all medicines to patients admitted in wards.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, both the pharmacies, one pharmacy is situated on First floor of the other one in old building ground floor.

"State of the art pharmacy in the hospital is functional for the best interest of the patients and providing standardized items, drugs, medicine, surgical products etc to all the wards," adds the statement.

Hospital Director, Prof Dr Rooh ul Muqim who inaugurated the pharmacy is working day and night along with his team for the facilitation of the patient care and uplift of the institution.

Within a span of two month period, MTI KTH opened a Retail Pharmacy with its branch and two inpatient pharmacies for the best interest of patient care.

Manager Pharmacy Seema Samin along with her whole department is working round the clock to provide standardized drugs to all the patients in hospital.