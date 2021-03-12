UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pharmacies For Patients Inaugurated At Khyber Teaching Hospital

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two pharmacies for patients inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Two pharmacies have been inaugurated at Khyber Teaching Hospital for providing all medicines to patients admitted in wards.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, both the pharmacies, one pharmacy is situated on First floor of the other one in old building ground floor.

"State of the art pharmacy in the hospital is functional for the best interest of the patients and providing standardized items, drugs, medicine, surgical products etc to all the wards," adds the statement.

Hospital Director, Prof Dr Rooh ul Muqim who inaugurated the pharmacy is working day and night along with his team for the facilitation of the patient care and uplift of the institution.

Within a span of two month period, MTI KTH opened a Retail Pharmacy with its branch and two inpatient pharmacies for the best interest of patient care.

Manager Pharmacy Seema Samin along with her whole department is working round the clock to provide standardized drugs to all the patients in hospital.

Related Topics

Drugs All Best

Recent Stories

UN adopts landmark framework to integrate natural ..

2 minutes ago

South African Patrice Motsepe elected president of ..

2 minutes ago

UN launches new campaign to support global vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Japanese Firm Rolls Out AstraZeneca Vaccine Produc ..

2 minutes ago

WHO Recommends to Further Use AstraZeneca COVID-19 ..

5 minutes ago

NPO launching cottage development project in GB

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.