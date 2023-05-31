UrduPoint.com

Two Physiotherapy Centers, One Medical Store Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 08:09 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The district health authority during a crackdown against quacks sealed two physiotherapy centers, a medical store and served warning notices on several others in the district during the last 24 hours.

The health authority sources said here on Wednesday that a team headed by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Asfand Yar held surprise inspections and sealed Smoil Physiotherapy Center, Rehmanpura and Al-Mehmood Physiotherapy and Poly Clinic on ABC road over non-availability of qualified doctors. The teams also found prohibited medicine from the centers.

A pharmacy functioning without license was also sealed while notices were served on various others including Prime Hair Club on Gulberg road.

CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar said that those playing havoc with human lives would not be spared.

