Two PIA Staffers Held In Theft Case At Karachi Airport

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:59 PM

Two PIA staffers held in theft case at Karachi airport

PIA security in coordination with Airport police identified two employees involved in theft from passengers' baggages at Karachi airport and were handed over to Airport Police

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :PIA security in coordination with Airport police identified two employees involved in theft from passengers' baggages at Karachi airport and were handed over to Airport Police.

A complaint was filled with PIA and Airport Police by the husband of a passenger who traveled by PIA from Karachi to Multan regarding theft of valuables from luggage, said PIA spokesman here on Wednesday.

The Police team upon interrogation recovered Rs 400,000 from the culprits and case was registered against the accused.

The security staff of the airlines has incorporated measures in collaboration with Airport Police Station to check these happenings and were working in close coordination with SHO Airport PS Kaleem and his team to apprehend such culprits.

