Two Pickpockets Women Caught

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Two pickpockets women were caught red handed from Allied hospital by the security staff here on Tuesday.

A spokesperson to the hospital Dr Ammad Ayyub said that the women were involved in depriving several citizens of their valuables including cash, cell phones.The accused women were handed over to police concerned.

Police recovered blades from them and launched investigation.

