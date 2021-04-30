UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pilferers Arrested In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Two pilferers arrested in sialkot

Two pilferers were arrested by the police in the district on Friday

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Two pilferers were arrested by the police in the district on Friday.

According to the police, on a report of sub division officers (SDOs) Gepco, the police with Gepco team raided at Adalat Garha, Sambrial and caught red handed Nadeen and Rizwan Ashraf while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

The police registered cases against them and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Sambrial From

Recent Stories

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

7 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sar ..

7 minutes ago

Euro area inflation up in April`

8 minutes ago

19 persons with minor offences released from jail

8 minutes ago

France to offer Covid jabs to all adults from June ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.