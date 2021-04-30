Two pilferers arrested in sialkot

Two pilferers were arrested by the police in the district on Friday

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Two pilferers were arrested by the police in the district on Friday.

According to the police, on a report of sub division officers (SDOs) Gepco, the police with Gepco team raided at Adalat Garha, Sambrial and caught red handed Nadeen and Rizwan Ashraf while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

The police registered cases against them and started investigation.