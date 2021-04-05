Two pilferers caught in sargodha

FESCO task force teams caught two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :FESCO task force teams caught two persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police said on Monday that during ongoing drive against power pilferers, the FESCO task force teams conducted raids in various areas of Sargodha district, including Ahli Kambho village and Bora Ladhiyal and caught two persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were; Asad Abbas and Muhammad Hussain.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police registered separate cases against them.