Two Pilgrimages Die, 11 Injured As Bus Overturned

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A bus carrying pilgrimages to Dargah, Shah Noorani on Monday overturned due over speeding near hotel Mosely and two persons were killed and eleven others sustained injuries.

Two injured were in critical condition, Rescue 1122 sources said.

Ambulances of Rescue 1122 and Adhi shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Trauma center, Karachi.

Levies forces said the bus went out of control of the driver due over speeding and all injured were belonged to Karachi.

