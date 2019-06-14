UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Pilots Killed In Vietnam Military Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:25 PM

Two pilots killed in Vietnam military plane crash

Two pilots were killed in Vietnam Friday after their military plane crashed during a training session, an official told

HANOI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019 Two pilots were killed in Vietnam Friday after their military plane crashed during a training session, an official told.Though Vietnam has a good civilian aviation record, airplane and helicopter crashes are regularly reported in the military, which relies on an arsenal of imported equipment -- mostly from longtime ally Russia.The two pilots in central Khanh HANOI (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) oa province died when their Russian two-seater training aircraft Yakovlev Yak-52 crashed near a mountain, killing one of them instantly."One was found dead while the other one died on the way to hospital," said Nguyen Ngoc Khue, the head of the local commune where the accident occurred.The crash site was blocked off for investigation, Khue added, and photos in state media showed plumes of smoke billowing from the downed plane.The Yak-52 took its first flight in 1976 in Russia and was later manufactured in Romania by Aerostar.

It was designed to train civilian sport pilots and military pilots in the former Soviet Union.Friday's crash follows several similar accidents in the communist country in recent years.In July 2018, two pilots were killed when training in central Nghe An province in a Russian-made Sukhoi Su-22 that belonged to Vietnam's Air Defence Force.At least 14 people were reported killed in military crashes in 2016.Vietnam is seeking to modernise its military equipment by purchasing more equipment from partners beyond old Soviet ally Russia, including from France, Germany and Israel.US President Donald Trump has also encouraged HANOI (Pakistan Point news / Online - 14th June, 2019) anoi to buy more American equipment to narrow a trade gap.Observers say Vietnam is willing to do so, but could struggle to afford US military hardware.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Dead Israel Russia France Trump Died Germany Buy Hanoi Romania Vietnam SITE June July 2016 2018 2019 Media From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Team Wins One Million Pakistani Rupees in ..

1 hour ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Decisively Condemns ..

2 minutes ago

Evening exercise as good as morning workout

2 minutes ago

Rameez pitches Imran's example to green-shirts ahe ..

2 minutes ago

French and Italian shipbuilders sign alliance

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.