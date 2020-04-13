(@fidahassanain)

Gujrat: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2020) Pakistan Army training aircraft Mushaq on routine training mission crashed near Gujarat on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations, both pilots Major Umer, Instructor Pilot, resident of Gujarat, and Lieutenant Fiazan, Student Pilot, resident of Kalar Kahar, Chakwal embraced Shahadat.

Major Umer survived by wife.

