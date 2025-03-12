Open Menu

Two Players From Tareen Academy Select For National T-20 Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Two players from Tareen cricket Academy were selected in Multan region team for National T20 Cup

Humayun Altaf from Tareen Cricket Academy have been selected for the National T20 Cup from the Multan region, while Muhammad Sadaqat has been selected as a reserve player.

The owner of Tareen Cricket Academy, Ali Tareen, along with the academy management, has congratulated both players and extended their best wishes.

Humayun Altaf and Muhammad Sadaqat expressed their gratitude to Ali Khan Tareen and the Tareen Cricket Academy management for providing excellent facilities at the academy. They pledged to deliver their best performances in the National T20 Cup.

