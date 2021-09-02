Two PMA cadets graduate from Turkish Military Academy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :The fraternal Pakistan-Turkey relations witnessed another milestone on August 30 as two cadets of the Pakistan Military academy graduated from the Turkish Military Academy Ankara at an impressive ceremony.

Both the gentlemen cadets have reached Pakistan to join their duties as officers of Pakistan Army.

According to a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy here on Thursday, this was for the first time that Pakistani cadets attended the five-year long training programme, although Pakistan military officers regularly attend courses in Turkish military academies and vice versa.

The Pakistani cadets pursued their training programme under the agreement signed during the 13th High Level Military Dialogue Group meeting held in Ankara in 2015.

Bilateral defence cooperation is the hallmark of the strong Pakistan-Turkey fraternal ties. Both sides have strong defence cooperation covering training, exchange visits and co-production of defence equipment.The graduating young cadets Abdullah Nawaz Abbasi and Ali Adeel Zafar in their remarks expressed their immense pleasure and honour to have graduated from Turkey's prestigious military institution.

They conveyed their gratitude to their Turkish instructors and staff for making them proud soldiers capable of meeting future challenges. They wowed to work hard for promoting Pakistan-Turkey brotherhood.