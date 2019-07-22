Two PMS BS-18 Officers Transferred
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 07:04 PM
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered postings/ transfers of two PMS BS-18 Officers, in the public interest, with immediate effect
According to details Syed Kazim Hussain Shah awaiting posting in E&AD has been transferred and posted as Director Excise & Taxation Departmentand Muhammad Shoaib, Dy Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety & Halal Food Authority has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (Policy), Establishment Department. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.