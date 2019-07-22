Two PMS BS-18 officers transferred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has ordered postings/ transfers of two PMS BS-18 Officers, in the public interest, with immediate effect.

According to details Syed Kazim Hussain Shah awaiting posting in E&AD has been transferred and posted as Director Excise & Taxation Departmentand Muhammad Shoaib, Dy Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety & Halal Food Authority has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary (Policy), Establishment Department. It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.