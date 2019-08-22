UrduPoint.com
Two PMS BS 18 Officials Reshuffled

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has transferred two PMS BS-18 Officers and posted them against new assignment in the public interest with immediate effect on Thursday.

Muhammad Sher Deputy Secretary, Law Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, ST&IT Department.

Baseer Ali Rahman Deputy Secretary ST&IT Department has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary, Law Parliamentary Affairs & Human Rights Department.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

