Two poachers caught, fined for illegal hunting wild animals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A team of the Wildlife department caught two hunters involved in illegal hunting of wild animals with dogs in Kasur area and imposed fine on them.

According to the spokesperson, the Wildlife Staff of Kasur Tehsil, led by Assistant Director Muhammad Hussain Gashkori, caught two hunters red-handed who were involved in illegal hunting of wild animals with dogs.

The team imposed a fine of Rs.20,000 on them as departmental compensation and settled the case.