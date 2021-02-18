UrduPoint.com
Two Poets From Khanewal Get Financial Assistance From Punjab

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 04:30 PM

Two poets from Khanewal get financial assistance from Punjab

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday distributed financial assistance among two poets of district Khanewal on behalf of Punjab government

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Thursday distributed financial assistance among two poets of district Khanewal on behalf of Punjab government.

The assistance was extended in the form of two cheques worth Rs 40,000 each, to poets from Kabirwala, Mianchannu including Ajmal Khamosh and Ghulam Shabbir Bagri from Writers Welfare Fund.

DC said, chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was committed to welfare of the writers and poets and added that such initiatives would continue in future for welfare of the writers and poets.

ADCR Muhammad Ikram Malik was also present on the occasion.

