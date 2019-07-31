UrduPoint.com
Two Police Constables Among Three Dismissed In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Two police constables among three dismissed in Sargodha

DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera dismissed three policemen over corruption charges

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera dismissed three policemen over corruption charges.

A police spokesman Wednesday said that during hearing at Attendant Room, the DPO dismissed police constables, including Muhammad Sher and Muhammad Ehtsham (Bhalwal PS), from service over corruption charges.

The DPO has also dismissed a volunteer, Muhammad Nazir, from service on charges of corruption.

