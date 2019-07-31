Two Police Constables Among Three Dismissed In Sargodha
Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:19 PM
DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera dismissed three policemen over corruption charges
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera dismissed three policemen over corruption charges.
A police spokesman Wednesday said that during hearing at Attendant Room, the DPO dismissed police constables, including Muhammad Sher and Muhammad Ehtsham (Bhalwal PS), from service over corruption charges.
The DPO has also dismissed a volunteer, Muhammad Nazir, from service on charges of corruption.