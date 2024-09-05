Two Police Constables Arrested Over Corruption
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) City Jaranwala police arrested two police constables on the charge of abusing powers.
SP Jaranwala Division Abid Zafar said that Head Constable Ateeq Ullah and Constable Shehzad Ahmad along with their accomplice Nauman alias Nomi received bribe from drug pusher Zubair alias Kiran and facilitated him illegally.
Some people made audio recording of the whole deal and made it viral on social media.
Taking strict action, both police constables were suspended and the police arrested them after registering a case while further investigation was under way, he added.
