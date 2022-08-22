UrduPoint.com

Two Police Constables Demonstrate Bravery By Rescuing Citizen Stranded In Flood

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 09:17 PM

Two police constables set an example of bravery by rescuing a citizen, stranded between ferocious waves of flood in Rojhan

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Two police constables set an example of bravery by rescuing a citizen, stranded between ferocious waves of flood in Rojhan.

According to police sources, a citizen namely Zaheer Mazari sought shelter along a tree against the ferocious flood .

He called Police Service 15 for help.

Two police constables namely Muhammad Iqbal and Muhammad Akhtar after wearing jackets jumped into the water and succeeded to rescue Zaheer Mazari.

Local people appreciated the bravery of the police constables. DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin announced cash prizes for the brave constables.

