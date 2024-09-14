Two police constables dismissed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) SP Lyallpur Division Rehman Qadir had suspended two constables over

absence from duty.

During an orderly room meeting at his office, the SP Lyallpur took action over continuous

absence of constables Adeel Sarwar and Amjad and dismissed them from service.

He also announced punishment of one-step demotion of lady constables, including Aasiya,

Samra and Mariya, whose services were restored after an inquiry on their suspension,

said a police spokesman on Saturday.