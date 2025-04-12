Open Menu

Two Police Constables Dismissed Over Alleged Links With Oil Theft Mafia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2025 | 01:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Muhammad Rizwan Khan on Saturday has dismissed the two police constables allegedly having links with an oil theft mafia.

According to the police spokesperson,constables Muhammad Naeem and Ahsan Mujtaba have been dismissed from service.

Their uniforms and other government-issued items are being recovered.

The spokesperson added that the dismissed constables were found trying to assist suspects involved in oil theft. Their links with the oil theft mafia were proven during the investigation.

DPO stated that there was no place in Punjab police for those involved in illegal activities.

During the departmental hearing,both constables failed to provide a satisfactory defense,leading to their removal from the force.

