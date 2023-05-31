MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Two police constables were wounded by the accused's attack during a raid in limits of Shujabad police station.

As per detail, police held raid near Adda Pull Kharan situated in jurisdiction of thana Shujabad Khakhi.

While seeing the police party, accused opened straight fire resulting two constables Kaleem and Arslan injured. The accused escaped while police surrounded the area and started search operation.

The wounded police officials were shifted to the hospital. Search for the accused was still underway with police hoped that the outlaws would be arrested very soon.