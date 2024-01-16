Open Menu

Two Police Constables Injured In Firing Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Two police constables injured in firing incident

Two police personnel on Tuesday sustained bullet injuries by firing of unidentified persons in the jurisdiction of Regi police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Two police personnel on Tuesday sustained bullet injuries by firing of unidentified persons in the jurisdiction of Regi police station.

According to initial reports, Constable Adnan and Marsalen, who were on duty at Peshawar High Court, were attacked when they were on way back home.

Soon after the incident, the police swiftly reached the scene and shifted both injured constables to LRH Hospital.

