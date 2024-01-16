Two Police Constables Injured In Firing Incident
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 11:15 PM
Two police personnel on Tuesday sustained bullet injuries by firing of unidentified persons in the jurisdiction of Regi police station
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Two police personnel on Tuesday sustained bullet injuries by firing of unidentified persons in the jurisdiction of Regi police station.
According to initial reports, Constable Adnan and Marsalen, who were on duty at Peshawar High Court, were attacked when they were on way back home.
Soon after the incident, the police swiftly reached the scene and shifted both injured constables to LRH Hospital.
Recent Stories
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections
Pakistan U19 prodigy Ali Raza yearns to be a great fast bowler
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s pr ..
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations
Mauritius mopping up after storm Belal wreaks havoc
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief6 minutes ago
-
Reko Diq project, a Game-Changer for Balochistan: Mark Bristow28 minutes ago
-
PML-N confident of victory in 2024 elections28 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan visits Sibi to review poll’s preparations28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Lebanon agree to strengthen bilateral relations39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral relations41 minutes ago
-
Former Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar calls on Asif Zardari41 minutes ago
-
Culture Minister inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"41 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan to benefit from Pakistan’s experience i hosting COP-29 in Baku: Ambassador of Azerbaija ..40 minutes ago
-
Children Complex 100 bedded new emergency goes functional41 minutes ago
-
FIA Faisalabad Zone trains Investigation Officers for improvement2 hours ago