Two police constables suspended for manhandling women at BISP office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mardan Muhammad Suleman on Tuesday suspended two police constables after their video of manhandling women at office of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Charsadda went viral.

The RPO taking notice of the social media video directed District Police Office Charsadda to hold a departmental action against the constables identified as Ayaz and Mohammad Zada, who were seen torturing women in the video.

He reiterated the resolve that no one would be allowed to take the law into hands, adding that police force was protector of citizens and any inhumane treatment of anyone would not be tolerated.