Two Police Constables Terminated For Overstepping Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2023 | 11:30 AM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Two police constables on Friday were terminated from service after they were proven guilty in an inquiry conducted against them for overstepping their authority.

The accused officials, namely Asghar Ali and Sajid Riaz, are said to have intercepted a local, Salman in the limits of Burewala police station, where after a heated debate, they injured him with gunfire.

DPO Muhammad Zafar Buzdar constituted an inquiry committee that confirmed the officials misused their authority and found their conduct was against the official norms.

The DPO also visited the victim in THQ hospital to inquire about his health and assured him that the constables were terminated from services and cases were registered against them.

Buzdar advised citizens to lodge reports against such officials without any fear as they were damaging the department's reputation.

