Two police officers forcibly retired for inappropriate attitude, corrupt practices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday took departmental action on complaints lodged by a lady police official and a citizen at 'Khuli Kutchery' and forcibly retired a Sub-Inspector (SI) and dismissed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) for inappropriate attitude, corrupt practices.

A female official registered a complaint against Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Gultaj for inappropriate attitude while a citizen lodged complain against ASI of Rawat namely Muhammad Zafar for his involvement in corrupt practices.

On this, CPO constituted an inquiry to investigate the real circumstances of the incident.

After report the allegations were proved, CPO Ahsan Younis forcibly retired Sub-Inspector Gultaj while dismissed ASI Mohammad Zafar, spokesman said.

CPO said that corruption, inappropriate treatment or harassment with women will not be tolerated, adding that Rawalpindi Police is pursuing a policy of merit and self-accountability which is being ensured without any discrimination.