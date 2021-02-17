UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Police Officers Forcibly Retired For Inappropriate Attitude, Corrupt Practices

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

Two police officers forcibly retired for inappropriate attitude, corrupt practices

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas Wednesday took departmental action on complaints lodged by a lady police official and a citizen at 'Khuli Kutchery' and forcibly retired a Sub-Inspector (SI) and dismissed an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) for inappropriate attitude, corrupt practices.

A female official registered a complaint against Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Gultaj for inappropriate attitude while a citizen lodged complain against ASI of Rawat namely Muhammad Zafar for his involvement in corrupt practices.

On this, CPO constituted an inquiry to investigate the real circumstances of the incident.

After report the allegations were proved, CPO Ahsan Younis forcibly retired Sub-Inspector Gultaj while dismissed ASI Mohammad Zafar, spokesman said.

CPO said that corruption, inappropriate treatment or harassment with women will not be tolerated, adding that Rawalpindi Police is pursuing a policy of merit and self-accountability which is being ensured without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Corruption Police Rawalpindi Women Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ADEX inks AED22 million deal with Emirati firm Jen ..

36 minutes ago

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

51 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

1 hour ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

2 hours ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.