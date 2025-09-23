Open Menu

Two Police Officers Of IHC Security Branch Get Promotions

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Two police officers of IHC security branch get promotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Two police officers of the Islamabad High Court Security Branch have been promoted on Tuesday.

According to the details, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar has been promoted from Inspector to DSP while Sarfaraz Hussain has been promoted from Head Constable to ASI. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar has been associated with Islamabad Police for the past 40 years and belongs to Chakwal district, while Sarfaraz Hussain has been serving in the police for 25 years and belongs to Jhelum.

Both the officers are posted in the Islamabad High Court Security Branch.

The promoted officers are being congratulated by their colleagues and officers in the Islamabad High Court. The Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) also congratulated the officers on their promotion. On this occasion, the association’s president Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, former presidents Rizwan Qazi and Saqib Bashir appreciated the services of Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar and Sarfaraz Hussain.

Recent Stories

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET ..

NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..

7 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricul ..

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..

42 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a Ne ..

Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery

1 hour ago
 ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO sub ..

ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM

2 hours ago
 Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to acce ..

Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation

2 hours ago
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mic ..

UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off

2 hours ago
 Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing ge ..

Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to wo ..

Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women

2 hours ago
 TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agre ..

TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council m ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan