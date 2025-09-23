Two police officers of IHC security branch get promotions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Two police officers of the Islamabad High Court Security Branch have been promoted on Tuesday.

According to the details, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar has been promoted from Inspector to DSP while Sarfaraz Hussain has been promoted from Head Constable to ASI. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar has been associated with Islamabad Police for the past 40 years and belongs to Chakwal district, while Sarfaraz Hussain has been serving in the police for 25 years and belongs to Jhelum.

Both the officers are posted in the Islamabad High Court Security Branch.

The promoted officers are being congratulated by their colleagues and officers in the Islamabad High Court. The Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) also congratulated the officers on their promotion. On this occasion, the association’s president Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, former presidents Rizwan Qazi and Saqib Bashir appreciated the services of Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar and Sarfaraz Hussain.