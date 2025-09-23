Two Police Officers Of IHC Security Branch Get Promotions
Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Two police officers of the Islamabad High Court Security Branch have been promoted on Tuesday.
According to the details, Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar has been promoted from Inspector to DSP while Sarfaraz Hussain has been promoted from Head Constable to ASI. Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar has been associated with Islamabad Police for the past 40 years and belongs to Chakwal district, while Sarfaraz Hussain has been serving in the police for 25 years and belongs to Jhelum.
Both the officers are posted in the Islamabad High Court Security Branch.
The promoted officers are being congratulated by their colleagues and officers in the Islamabad High Court. The Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) also congratulated the officers on their promotion. On this occasion, the association’s president Hussain Ahmed Chaudhry, former presidents Rizwan Qazi and Saqib Bashir appreciated the services of Ishtiaq Ahmed Khokhar and Sarfaraz Hussain.
Recent Stories
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dir Knife: A dying art that needs KP Govt's attention2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Housing appreciates PHA’s initiatives for beautification of Rawalpindi2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks answer on plea seeking meeting between PTI founder and Bushra Bibi2 minutes ago
-
Dera police praised for swift arrests in Trader’s murder, robbery cases2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches CEGA to incubate 200 startups, train 10,000 in gaming, animation2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns Khawar Maneka torture case till Sep 292 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns protest, riots cases against PTI leaders2 minutes ago
-
SU to remain open tomorrow despite district holiday2 minutes ago
-
Two police officers of IHC security branch get promotions2 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s youth at the crossroads: Policy dialogue charts path to harness demographic dividend2 minutes ago
-
RPO visits Safe City project, police school12 minutes ago
-
Hazara University’s mega development project gets provisional approval12 minutes ago