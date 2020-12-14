UrduPoint.com
Two Police Officers Reshuffled In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Two police officers reshuffled in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has reshuffled two officers with immediate effect.

According to a notification, issued by Additional Inspector General/Establishment here on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Zulfiqar Ahmed has been transferred to SDPO Ramna from DSP Training and Investigation, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

Similarly, Mubarak Ali serving as DSP/MT has been posted as SDPO Shahzad Town.

