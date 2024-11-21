Open Menu

Two Police Officers Suspended Amidst Negligence Allegations

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 02:00 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) District Police Officer(DPO) Kohat, Umar Khan, has suspended two police officers posted at cantt police station on Thursday, taking swift action on public complaints.

According to DPO office, Umar Khan issued orders to DSP City to conduct a departmental inquiry against the suspended officers.

He reiterated that the process of punishment and reward will continue in the police department, with strict notice taken on public complaints.

The decision comes as a stern warning to police officers, emphasizing that negligence or corruption will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said.

This move demonstrates to upholding transparency and accountability within the police force. By taking prompt action on public complaints, Umar aims to restore public trust and ensure that police officers perform their duties with integrity and diligence, he added.

