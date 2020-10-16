Two police officers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani Friday issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers.

According to the notification, SP Headquarters, Traffic Punjab, Lahore Tariq Aziz was transferred and posted as SP Legal, PTC Chung, Lahore, while Additional SP CIA Lahore Asim Iftikhar as SP Headquarters, Traffic Punjab, Lahore.