Two police officers transferred

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has transferred and posted two police officers here on Friday.

According to a notification, Mubarak Ali would perform his duties as DSP investigation (East) in replacement of Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti who has been given the charge of SDPO Sabzi Mandi.