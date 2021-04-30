UrduPoint.com
Two Police Officers Transferred

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman has transferred and posted two police officers here on Friday.

According to a notification, Mubarak Ali would perform his duties as DSP investigation (East) in replacement of Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti who has been given the charge of SDPO Sabzi Mandi.

