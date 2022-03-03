UrduPoint.com

Two Police Officers Transferred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 03, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Two Police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers.

According to a notification, Additional SP Sadar Division Gujranwala Abdul Wahab has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Sargodha.

SP Investigation Sargodha Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Pakpattan against an existing vacancy.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Sargodha Gujranwala Pakpattan

Recent Stories

Dow, S&P 500 extend gains as markets monitor Ukrai ..

Dow, S&P 500 extend gains as markets monitor Ukraine

1 minute ago
 Sir Syed Uni organizes final year project exhibiti ..

Sir Syed Uni organizes final year project exhibition

1 minute ago
 Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 PSF Jr Squash Circuit-1 kicks off at Mushaf Squash ..

PSF Jr Squash Circuit-1 kicks off at Mushaf Squash Complex

1 minute ago
 Opposition to fail again in no-confidence move: Fa ..

Opposition to fail again in no-confidence move: Farrukh

18 minutes ago
 DC Peshawar directs establishment of payment count ..

DC Peshawar directs establishment of payment counter at SDC

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>