Two Police officers transferred

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Sardar Ali Khan on Thursday issued orders of transfer and posting of two police officers.

According to a notification, Additional SP Sadar Division Gujranwala Abdul Wahab has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Sargodha.

SP Investigation Sargodha Muhammad Akram Khan Niazi has been transferred and posted as SP Investigation Pakpattan against an existing vacancy.