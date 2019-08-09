Two Police Officers Transferred
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:35 PM
Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday issued transfer/ posting orders of two police officers with immediate effect
According to the notification, District Officer Special Branch, Rahim Yar Khan, Shafqat Nadeem Chaudhry has been transferred and posted as SDPO City Bahawalpur. DSP Legal-I, Okara Iftikhar Ahmad has been transferred and posted as DSP Legal-I, Multan on a vacant post.