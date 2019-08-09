UrduPoint.com
Two Police Officers Transferred

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 06:35 PM

Two police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday issued transfer/ posting orders of two police officers with immediate effect

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday issued transfer/ posting orders of two police officers with immediate effect.

According to the notification, District Officer Special Branch, Rahim Yar Khan, Shafqat Nadeem Chaudhry has been transferred and posted as SDPO City Bahawalpur. DSP Legal-I, Okara Iftikhar Ahmad has been transferred and posted as DSP Legal-I, Multan on a vacant post.

