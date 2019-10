Inspector General of Police Punjab,Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday transferred, posted orders of two officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab ,Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday transferred, posted orders of two officers.

According to a notification, awaiting Habib Ullah Khan has been transferred and posted as SP Special Branch Multan Region while SP Investigation Okara Muhammad Bilal Qayoum has been asked to report Central Police Office Punjab Lahore.