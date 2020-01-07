Two police officers transferred

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday issued transfer/posting orders of two police officers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir on Tuesday issued transfer/posting orders of two police officers.

According to a notification, awaiting posting Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has been posted as DPO Attock while DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem has been transferred to Central Police Office, Punjab, Lahore.